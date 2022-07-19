The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 35: Lugia Full Art

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia-themed, but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites, including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we see one of the most sought-after cards in the set.

It's Full Art Lugia GX. It is PLANETA Igarashi who illustrates this etched foil card depicting the Legendary Psychic/Flying-type Pokémon as a roaring force of nature. This is far and away the most valuable Full Art Pokémon GX of the set at more than double the value of the next most valuable Full Art GX, Mimikyu. Overall, it is the fourth most valuable overall card in Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder after Mimikyu GX Rainbow Rare, Suicune GX Rainbow Rare, and of course, the chase card of the entire set… which is actually the Rainbow Rare version of this very card, Lugia GX.

Artist PLANETA Igarashi has contributed quite a few notable cards to the Pokémon TCG, including Celebi V from Sword & Shield, Shiny Reshiram GX from Hidden Fates, Zarude V from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, and, potentially my favorite of the lot, the Polteageist V SWSH Black Star Promo.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the Full Arts of this set.