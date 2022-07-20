The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 36: Trainers Begin

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed, but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites, including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we move to the Full Art Trainer Supporter cards.

Faba: This Psychic-type trainer debuted in the Sun & Moon era, making this his first Full Art Trainer appearance. He is the Branch Chief of the Aether Foundation, an organization intent on curing injured Pokémon. Faba, however, is loyal to the Aether president Lusamine who has become obsessed with Ultra Beasts, making him more of a villainous figure. This Full Art is illustrated by take.

As a previous Island Champion of Alola, this Flying-type Trainer is a member of Alola's Elite Four. In both the games and the anime, she is a professional golfer. While cards featuring female characters from the Sun & Moon era tend to be inordinately expensive, this one is relatively affordable. This Full Art is illustrated by Judge: While this is a character type rather than a developed role like Faba and Kahili, Judge is actually strangely valuable for such a basic Full Art. It is just a few cents lower than Kahili as of this writing, even though Kahili as a card would be expected to be worth more. This Full Art is illustrated by Sanosuke Sakuma. Perhaps it's the sassy attitude that Sakuma portrays that makes this one work.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the Full Arts of this set.