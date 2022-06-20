The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 7: Fiery Legendaries

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue our journey with a two Fire-type Legendaries and a Fire-type Mythical.

Entei: The Fire-type Beast of Johto gets a card that treats it like a true Legend. Artist kayayoo has a wispy and painterly style with Entei bursting with flames as it stomps onto the scene. The ferocious growl and the way its front left paw is lifted makes it seem to me as if this Legendary Pokémon is on a rampage. The otherworldliness of this card gives a sort of horror genre vibe to Entei, which is an unusual but effective touch.

The Fire-type Beast of Johto gets a card that treats it like a true Legend. Artist has a wispy and painterly style with Entei bursting with flames as it stomps onto the scene. The ferocious growl and the way its front left paw is lifted makes it seem to me as if this Legendary Pokémon is on a rampage. The otherworldliness of this card gives a sort of horror genre vibe to Entei, which is an unusual but effective touch. Heatran: On the other side of things, Heatran may have never been depicted as less scary. Artist Kagemaru Himeno depicts Heatran digging on a bright day, rendered in vibrant colors. This is very much a working man's Heatran.

On the other side of things, Heatran may have never been depicted as less scary. Artist depicts Heatran digging on a bright day, rendered in vibrant colors. This is very much a working man's Heatran. Victini: Finally, we get Mythical with this adorable Victini illustrated with great style by sowsow. Surrounded by stars, Victini is plunging through a bed of clouds with a cheery smile on its face. Behind Victini, the sun shines brightly, perfectly framed by the spiral of clouds through which this Mythical Pokémon cascades.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.