Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Tadbulb

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 18: Tadbulb Line

The new Generation Nine species Tadbulb and its evolution Bellibolt got a strong feature in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at new Electric-type cards from the set, including one of the Pokémon ex cards that can be pulled from packs.

Bellibolt is the culmination of the Tadbulb line. They are all new species introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games. Tadbulb is a new Electric-type species that I would've thought would be dual Electric/Water-type. Its Dex entries read:

Tadbulb shakes its tail to generate electricity. If it senses danger, it will make its head blink on and off to alert its allies. It floats using the electricity stored in its body. When thunderclouds are around, Tadbulb will float higher off the ground.

Artist Pani Kobayashi illustrates the Tadbulb to the left, Tika Matsuno is credited to the Tadbulb in the center, and PLANETA Yamashita contributes the Bellibolt ex to the right. Bellibolt's Dex entries read:

When this Pokémon expands and contracts its wobbly body, the belly-button dynamo in its stomach produces a huge amount of electricity. What appear to be eyeballs are actually organs for discharging the electricity generated by Bellibolt's belly-button dynamo.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!