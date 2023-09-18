Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Tinkatink

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 23: Tinkatink Line

Our spotlight series on the new cards featured in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved showcases the Tinkatink line today.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at the Tinkatink evolutionary line, making its debut in this expansion.

The Tinkatink line is introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games. It includes the base form of the Fairy/Steel-type Tinkatink, its evolution Tinkatuff, and the final form of Tinkaton. Both evolutions retain the Fairy/Steel dual typing. Here are the new Dex entries for these species so we can get to know them better for their Pokémon TCG debut here in this set. We begin with Tinkatink:

It swings its handmade hammer around to protect itself, but the hammer is often stolen by Pokémon that eat metal. This Pokémon pounds iron scraps together to make a hammer. It will remake the hammer again and again until it's satisfied with the result.

We continue with Tinkatuff:

This Pokémon will attack groups of Pawniard and Bisharp, gathering metal from them in order to create a large and sturdy hammer. These Pokémon make their homes in piles of scrap metal. They test the strength of each other's hammers by smashing them together.

We conclude with Tinkaton:

This intelligent Pokémon has a very daring disposition. It knocks rocks into the sky with its hammer, aiming for flying Corviknight. The hammer tops 220 pounds, yet it gets swung around easily by Tinkaton as it steals whatever it pleases and carries its plunder back home.

Tinkatink gets a whopping three cards in the main set, while Tinkatuff gets two and Tinkaton gets one. Just wait until you see what's coming in the Secret Rare section.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

