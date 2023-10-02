Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Maschiff, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 30: Maschiff Line

The Maschiff evolutionary line appears in Pokémon TCG's second Scarlet & Violet-era expansion, the Starter-themed Paldea Evolved set.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at some more Dark-type cards featuring Paldean species.

Maschiff gets two cards in this set. First, it looks like a hyena lunging forward from its pack in this card drawn by DOM. This is giving major Elephant Graveyard vibes. Things get lighter in illustrator Shibuzoh.'s cartoony take on Maschiff, which turns up the derp factor to the highest setting. Finally, this Paldean pup evolves into Mabosstiff. This final form is illustrated like a boss by Souichirou Gunjima.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

