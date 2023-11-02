Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 59: Full Arts – Part 4

Our spotlight series on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved continues with more Full Art Pokémon ex cards.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Secret Rares.

We close out the Full Art Pokémon ex section with two new species and two returning species. The new Paldean Pokémon are Paldean Clodsire, which gets a watery blue background, and Squawkabilly ex, which appears over orange in its Green Plumage form. The Galarian species Copperajah gets a very bold card with bright, strong colors, while the Unova Dragon-type Noivern goes full poison purple and green with its Full Art. While Illustration Rares rule this era, I like that Full Arts is still getting this steady treatment ever since the Black & White era.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

