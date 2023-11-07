Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Chi-Yu, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 62: Chi-Yu Illustration

Lucky collectors may be able to pull a Special Illustration Rare from Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved featuring Chi-Yu.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at another Special Illustration Rare.

The Fire/Dark-type Chi-Yu gets a beautiful, painterly Special Illustration Rare for its ex courtesy of artist AKIRA EGAWA. EGAWA has been one of the most beloved artists in the hobby since his debut in Sun & Moon – Unified Minds. EGAWA is known for these incredibly artistic pieces on cards such as Celebi V from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, Umbreon VMAX from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, Zekrom Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, and the four Gold VSTARs from Crown Zenith which are all among the chase cards of that climactic set. Now, here, EGAWA takes what could've been a card depicting a red fish and turns it into a visual treat.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

