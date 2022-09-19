The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Part 1: Bulbasaur Line

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released at least one special expansion every year. A special expansion is a set of cards that does not include the current era's title in its name and is often directly themed to a certain topic. Another feature of special expansions is that they come only in set-specific products rather than booster boxes and individual packs. For example, a main series set would be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, while a special set would be Shining Fates, Celebrations, and the topic of this new spotlight series, the Pokémon GO expansion. Released on July 1st, 2022, this special set was made in partnership with Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind the iconic game Pokémon GO. The set adapts and pays homage to certain elements from the game while also continuing current elements of the TCG, including VSTARs, Radiant Pokémon, Alternate Arts, and more. Follow me through a journey through this set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and talk about what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we begin with the Bulbasaur line.

The set kicks off with a cute sowsow-illustrated Bulbasaur, showing the iconic Grass-type starter bounding past a stone pillar with an Oddish statue. This reminds me of catching from the comfort of your backyard in Pokémon GO.

The game parallels get more direct with the next card, which features Ivysaur next to a Poké Stop, which currently has a lure. Artist zig did a terrific job on this, showing how this function draws in different spawns with the inclusion of Numel, Spinarak, and Bidoof in the back.

Finally, the line culminates with a holographic Venusaur by KEIICHIRO ITO, which is a solidly illustrated, ultimately standard holo. A fun fact, each and every pack of this set at least has a holo-rare, meaning that there are no regular, non-holo rares in this set.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.