The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Part 13: Larvitar Line

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released at least one special expansion every year. A special expansion is a set of cards that does not include the current era's title in its name and is often directly themed to a certain topic. Another feature of special expansions is that they come only in set-specific products rather than booster boxes and individual packs. For example, a main series set would be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, while a special set would be Shining Fates, Celebrations, and the topic of this new spotlight series, the Pokémon GO expansion. Released on July 1st, 2022, this special set was made in partnership with Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind the iconic game Pokémon GO. The set adapts and pays homage to certain elements from the game while also continuing current elements of the TCG including VSTARs, Radiant Pokémon, Alternate Arts, and more. Follow me through a journey through this set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and talk about what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Larvitar line.

Artist sui illustrates this Larvitar card which is the one of this line that includes references to Pokémon GO. Larvitar is holding a Golden Razz Berry here, which is a reference to this being a rare spawn that players will want to guarantee they can catch. Also, note the pink flower petals descending around Larvitar. This evokes the Lure Module mechanic from the game. Sumiyoshi Kizuki illustrates a fun, standard Pupitar and Nisota Niso brings the line to its culmination with a fiery holographic Tyranitar card.

