The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 12: Wiglett Line

Wiglett and Wugtrio maybe used to be considered regional Paldean forms of Diglett and Dugtrio, but the Pokémon TCG says they're different.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at

The Wiglett line, just like the Toedscool line which we showed in an earlier preview, has no relation to the Pokémon on which it seemed to be based. Let's take a look at the Dex entries for the line which appears in the TCG for the first time in this inaugural Scarlet & Violet set: First, Wiglett:

This Pokémon can pick up the scent of a Veluza just over 65 feet away and will hide itself in the sand. Though it looks like Diglett, Wiglett is an entirely different species. The resemblance seems to be a coincidental result of environmental adaptation.

And its evolution… Wugtrio:

It has a vicious temperament, contrary to what its appearance may suggest. It wraps its long bodies around prey, then drags the prey into its den. A variety of fish Pokémon, Wugtrio was once considered to be a regional form of Dugtrio.

Shin Nagasawa and Tika Matsuno both draw the first Wiglett cards, with Matsuno's looking especially cute with its vibrant colors and confident lineart. KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA is responsible for the Wugtrio, which sees this new Paldean species get real in your face.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

