The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 21: Banette Ex

The Ghost-types of previous regions have come to haunt Paldea in the new Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet era with this Banette ex.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at

I'm always happy to see Ghost-type Pokémon get some love, and Shuppet, who gets a cute card by illustrator Jerky, is one of my favorites. It evolves into Banette, who features on a Pokémon ex. Banette is illustrated here by PLANETA Mochizuki, who renders this powerful Ghost-type Pokémon clashing its claw out at us with a rush of energy that will look quite beautiful on this sparkling card. PLANETA Mochizuki has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, so you may know their work from Mew V from Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, Ampharos V Full Art from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, Shiny Houndoom from Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, Rayquaza V & VMAX from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, and many more.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game Bleeding Cool.

