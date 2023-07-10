Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Koraidon, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 29: Koraidon Ex

Our spotlight on the new species featured in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet continues with Koraidon, a Legendary serving as mascot of Scarlet.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the new Legendary representing Scarlet in this era: Koraidon.

This new Legendary Pokémon has five different forms, including Limited, Sprinting, Swimming, Gilding, and Apex Builds, which we'll likely see during future Scarlet & Violet-era sets. It is a Fighting/Dragon-type Pokémon with the TCG choosing Fighting-type for this card. Koraidon's Dex entries are as follows:

This seems to be the Winged King mentioned in an old expedition journal. It was said to have split the land with its bare fists. This Pokémon resembles Cyclizar, but it is far burlier and more ferocious. Nothing is known about its ecology or other features.

The ex card is illustrated by aky CG Works who has been contributing to the hobby since Sun & Moon – Unbroken Bonds. Koraidon also gets a standard holo to the left by artist Kouki Saitou, one of the franchise's most popular and consistent contributors.

