The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 35: Iron Treads Ex

Artist 5ban Graphics contributes ex cards featuring the Paradox Pokémon Iron Treads and Great Tusk to Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at one of the Paradox Pokémon cards in the set.

Previously, we showed Great Tusk ex, a Paradox Pokémon that is an ancient relative of Donphan. Now, Iron Treads ex depicts this future relative of Donphan. Iron Treads is a Ground/Steel-type in the game and gets Steel-typing as a card. Its Dex entries read:

This Pokémon closely resembles a scientific weapon that a paranormal magazine claimed was sent to this planet by aliens.

Sightings of this Pokémon have occurred in recent years. It resembles a mysterious object described in an old expedition journal.

Both the Iron Treads and Great Tusk standard ex cards come from artists from 5ban Graphics in this set. Stay tuned to see the Special Illustration Rare ex version of this set. Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

