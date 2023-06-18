Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: arcanine, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 7: Tera Arcanine Ex

Tera Arcanine ex is the first Tera Pokémon card to appear in the Pokémon TCG. This textured card is consider a bigger hit than a normal ex.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the first-ever Tera Pokémon ex cards.

We begin today's previews with two Growlithe cards. One is a soft and playful depiction of the Pokémon by kawayoo and the second is a cute and cartoony Growlithe by Tika Matsuno. Both show the Fire-type pup prancing through the grass. Growlithe evolves to Arcanine ex, which is depicted with the Terastal phenomenon crystallizing it, with the gem on top of its head maintaining its Fire-typing. This ex is illustrated by 5ban Graphics, who are known as the trademark Ultra Rare artists that often get used for major cards like EXs, GXs, Vs, VMAXs, and now exs. Tera Pokémon ex features texture like VMAX and VSTAR cards, while standard ex cards lack texture like GX and V cards. This makes them rank higher as bigger hits in the set.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

