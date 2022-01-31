The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends Part 1: The Bulba Line

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first five sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, and Ultra Prism), now it's time to look at this era's first special set. A special set (sometimes called a holiday set) is an expansion of cards released in branded products rather than a booster box. You can tell when a set is "special" when it doesn't have the era's name as part of its title. Shining Legends was released on October 6th, 2017, and focused on Shiny Pokémon. Notably, it brought back the vintage "Shining" style of card introduced during the Neo era. Today, let's take a look at the set's Bulbasaur evolutionary line.

Just looking at these brings back warm memories. This was one of the first sets that I sought to build a full binder of since returning to the Pokémon TCG after a long hiatus. I'd loved the hobby as a kid and would buy packs here and there, with XY – Evolutions bringing me back a bit due to its nostalgic Base Set art, but it was Shining Legends that blew me away with its art. The variety and beauty of the background scenery in these cards, in particular the Bulbasaur and the Ivysaur, are the perfect examples of how even the common and uncommon cards in this special set are absolutely premium. This Bulbasaur also has multiple different versions with a holo available in cereal boxes that retains the Shining Legends set numbering. The McDonald's 2021 Anniversary releases also use this same artwork.

