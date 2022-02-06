The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends Part 7: Mewtwo GX & More

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first five sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, and Ultra Prism), now it's time to look at this era's first special set. A special set (sometimes called a holiday set) is an expansion of cards released in branded products rather than a booster box. You can tell when a set is "special" when it doesn't have the era's name as part of its title. Shining Legends was released on October 6th, 2017 and focused on Shiny Pokémon. Notably, it brought back the vintage "Shining" style of card introduced during the Neo era. Today, let's look at two of the cutest common cards as well as one of the set's mascot hits.

First up, I have to show love to the adorable Plusle and Minun cards. These two Pika-lookalikes often share space on cards, sometimes showing different angles of the same scenes. In Shining Legends, we see these Pokémon playing in the woods together as illustrated by different artists. First, we have the Plusle illustrated by Tomokazu Komiya, whose distinct style makes him one of the most beloved and talked-about recurring TCG artists. Equally beautiful to me is the Minun card by nagimiso which uses a more traditional to allow the adorable facial expressions to tell a story of how happy these two are to be hanging out.

Now, while Shining Legends is of course a Shiny hunt, it's also a quest to pull the Mewtwo hits. This is the set's basic Mewtwo GX, which is quite a hit in and of itself due to Mewtwo's intimidating pose and what could very well be a one-handed Kamehameha a la Cell Saga Gohan. This set has not one, not two, not three, but a whopping four Mewtwo cards. Interestingly, and this is so strange, this standard GX is valued higher than the Full Art equivalent in the set, which could be attributed to the card's artwork.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends. To look back on this series, click the Shining Legends tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.