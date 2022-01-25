The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion Part 11

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows) ended up skipping ahead to the fifth Sun & Moon-era set, Ultra Prism, I'm setting things right by making a trip back to the fourth set from this era. Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion was released on November 3rd, 2017, and introduced Ultra Beast GXs to the hobby. This was an alternate kind of GX and Full Art that used red coloring to spotlight the Ultra Beasts introduced along with the region of Alola. Crismon Invasion is largely thought to be the least popular set of Sun & Moon era, so let's determine for ourselves if the set is underrated or if it deserves the lack of love from Pokémon TCG fans. Now, we continue with the main portion of the set.

An undeniably interesting character, Lusamine will evoke different memories for fans of the games than fans of the anime. Though she is mother to iconic trainer Lillie and Team Skull enforcer Gladion in both forms, she is depicted quite differently. The games pit her as a villain who is neglectful of her children and obsessed with Ultra Beasts. In the anime, though she is still obsessive, she is much kinder and doesn't act as an adversary of her own accord.

Notably, Lusamine ends up fusing with the Ultra Beast Nihilego. We don't see the fused version here but we actually did get a card featuring Lusamine under Nihilego's control in the next main series Sun & Moon set, Ultra Prism. I covered that card right here. That card showcases Lusamine cackling, mad with power as she is suspended in Nihilego's bulb. The transformation alters not only Lusamine's appearance but Nihilego's as well.

