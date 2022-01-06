The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 14

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series broke down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018, and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

Looker Full Art Trainer Supporter: One of the stranger Full Art Trainers in any Sun & Moon-era set, Looker (called "Handsome" in Japan, which is hilarious considering he looks like someone drew David Tennant 's Doctor and thought, "You know what, he doesn't need his nose") is an International Police Officer. While it may not be impressive next to the pastels of Lillie or the cute Poké Fam, I think the donut is quite a funny touch.

Lusamine Full Art Trainer Supporter: Lusamine is the first female main antagonist in a core Pokémon game. We got a Lusamine Full Art in the direct previous set, Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion, which will be the subject of the next Pokémon TCG spotlight series. That set had Lusamine in her standard form. This Ultra Prism Lusamine depicts her after she merges with the Ultra Beast Nihilego. This is the fourth most valuable card in the set after Lillie Full Art, Cynthia Full Art, and Solgaleo GX Gold Secret Rare.

Mars Full Art Trainer Supporter: More villains! Mars is a Team Galactic Commander in Pokémon Diamond & Pearl and Platinum.

