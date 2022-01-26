The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion Part 12

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows) ended up skipping ahead to the fifth Sun & Moon-era set, Ultra Prism, I'm setting things right by making a trip back to the fourth set from this era. Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion was released on November 3rd, 2017 and introduced Ultra Beast GXs to the hobby. This was an alternate kind of GX and Full Art that used red coloring to spotlight the Ultra Beasts introduced along with the region of Alola. Crismon Invasion is largely thought to be the least popular set of Sun & Moon era, so let's determine for ourselves if the set is underrated or if it deserves the lack of love from Pokémon TCG fans. Now, we continue with the Secret Rare portion of the set.

The Rainbow Rare selection of Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion includes:

Alolan Golem GX

Alolan Exeggutor GX

Silvally GX

Gyarados GX (Not pictured, this is the biggest chase card of Crimson Invasion and will get its own solo entry tomorrow)

Nihilego GX – Ultra Beast

Buzzwole GX – Ultra Beast

Guzzlord GX – Ultra Beast

Kartana GX – Ultra Beast

In a set like this where there aren't many Full Art Trainers and the Pokémon depicted on the Full Arts aren't exactly the most popular, a lot of the focus will be on the Rainbow Rare cards. These cards use the art from the Full Arts but douse it in this brilliant, colorful palette with a fine, detailed texture that makes them feel a bit more exciting. While Rainbow Rares have fallen out of favor during the Sword & Shield era, remember that they were still pretty new at this time, which made hitting one quite a jolt of dopamine.

