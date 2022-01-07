The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 15

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018 and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

Pokémon Fan Club Trainer Supporter Full Art : Even outside of the highly valuable Lillie Full Art, this kind of card is why I think Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism has such a strong selection of Trainer Supporters. It's ridiculously cute and reminds the collector that the love of this hobby can be passed down through generations. I love Trainer Cards like this, with other terrific examples of cute, group-based Trainer Supporters including Pokémon Breeder's Nurturing in Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze and Professor Elm's Lecture from Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder.

: Even outside of the highly valuable Lillie Full Art, this kind of card is why I think Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism has such a strong selection of Trainer Supporters. It's ridiculously cute and reminds the collector that the love of this hobby can be passed down through generations. I love Trainer Cards like this, with other terrific examples of cute, group-based Trainer Supporters including Pokémon Breeder's Nurturing in Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze and Professor Elm's Lecture from Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. Volkner Trainer Supporter Full Art: I don't know whether I think Volker looks more like a Yu-Gi-Oh! character or a member of Tegan & Sara from their mullet era. In fact, he is the Electric-type Gym Leader of Sunyshore City Gym in Sinnoh. The background of the card is evocative, showing bolts of electricity that hint at the intense power of Volkner's Pokémon.

