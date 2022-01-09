The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 17

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018 and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

This selection of Ultra Beasts Rainbow Rares are the definition of "You had to be there." In modern Sword & Shield-era sets and even late Sun & Moon-era sets, Alternate Arts are the biggest chase cards. The popularity of this kind of card has led to a bit of a drop in interest in Rainbow Rares. This style of card shouldn't be overlooked, because of that "You had to be there" quality. What I mean by that is the digital versions of the card shows the color palette, which is nice, but doesn't show that each of these cards has a different kind of texture that is designed to work with the artwork of the card. These cards use the same lineart as their Full Art GX equivalents, and because Full Arts are somewhat drab in this era due to their use of single-color flat backgrounds, the Rainbow Rare versions offer a glittering and gleaming version that feels like a premium pull.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism continues with a focus on more cards from the set.