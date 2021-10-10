The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 28

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

If you were around for my Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies early openings, you may remember that the Umbreon V Alternate Art was my first major pull from the set. It's an incredible card with a stunning scene of Umbreon, backlit by the moon, seemingly giving some sort of sermon of darkness to a group of nocturnal Pokémon. Pinsir being here is funny, and I see this as a nod to the iconic Heracross card which has Pinsir's pinchers coming in from off-card. Now, this is one of the major chase cards of the set, mostly due to Umbreon being the most popular Eeveelution. Let's not underestimate the gorgeous Umbreon V Full Art, though. If the Alts didn't exist, this card would be right there in the Alt's place! This has one of the most beautiful backgrounds I've seen on a V, with a colorful, otherworldly sky churning being the regal Umbreon.

