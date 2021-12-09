The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 20

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

Now we're starting to get into the bigger hits in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Even with absolute banger Alternate Arts thrown into the set, including the Espeon and Gengar Alternate Art VMAXes, Fusion Strike will be remembered as a Mew-focused set for good reason. On the left, we have the Full Art Mew V, which depicts Mew as a soft, kind, and curious creature floating through a galaxy painted in baby blue. Then, we have… well, Mew chilling. The Alternate Art Mew V sees Mew hanging out, taking a walk with Smeargle, Toxtricity, Dreepy, and — is that Hoopa Unbound's foot? Many of the SWSH era Alternate Art cards create scenes of Pokémon interacting in interesting ways like this, and I contribute that as one of the reasons why these cards are so sought-after at the moment. To me, though, these cards are equally terrific examples of their forms. Alternate Arts are so fun and unique that we do forget how cool Full Arts can be with the current expressive style chosen by the Pokémon TCG.

