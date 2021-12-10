The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 21

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

Hoopa V Full Art: You know who has gotten shafted by the SWSH era so far? Hoopa Confined. I get that Hoopa wants to be Unbound as pictured here in this decent Full Art, but man, oh man is Hoopa Confined such a better design. The Mythicals have largely gotten amazing Vs and Full Arts, with Mew, Celebi, and Victini all getting major hits and even Rainbow Rares. This Hoopa Unbound card isn't bad by any means, but it does lack personality due to the design.

Genesect V Full Art: Here's another stunning Full Art that could almost be mistaken for an Alternate Art. The backdrop of this card looks like something Iron Man would see in his HUD, which is just about perfect for Genesect.

Genesect V Alternate Art: Genesect is seen as a Pokémon that has been programmed for combat, so I love to see the TCG break expectation and deliver a fun, hilarious, and utterly unique Alt Art showing Genesect breakdancing. What is there not to love about this?

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike continues with more cards from the set. You can follow this spotlight series by clicking our Fusion Strike tag.