The Chant Releases New Video Showing Off The Game's Cast

Prime Matter has released a new video this week for their upcoming horror title The Chant, as they introduce you to the game's cast. The story for the game has already caught the attention of a lot of players, especially for its themes and how they're playing off the past having an effect on the present. Now we get to see who is voicing the roles of those terrified souls you've been seeing in the trailers so far, as this video introduces the primary cast. We have a full introduction to everyone from the developers for you to read along with the video, as the game will be released sometime before the end of 2022.

Today's video begins with The Chant's lead character, Jessica Briar, performed by Siobhan Williams, as she's asked by her friend Kim Mallari (played by Kira Clavell) to come to this remote Glory Island on a spiritual retreat. Jess is happy to take a few days away from the city and her stressful life and career. Why not? Considering herself someone who is willing to try new things, Jessica is also ready to deal with some much-needed closure from a traumatic event she experienced with Kim during their teenage years. What she does not know is that she will be forced into a new way of thinking in order to survive a new series of horrors.

Kim's been looking forward to the retreat ever since she first heard about it from Tyler Anton (portrayed by Adam Millard) at one of his seminars. Since becoming a student of Tyler, she has felt more alive than ever. She is grateful that Tyler allowed and even encouraged her to invite Jess to join, but is Tyler the healing, powerful and spiritual leader he claims to be? Tyler inherited the island from his troubled mother and now he's ready to welcome a small group of followers to a transformational journey into Prismic Science. This is the opportunity he's been waiting for, and it's time to leave his mark on the world and maybe even the cosmos.

Hannah Wilson (played by Emily Tennant) feels nothing but excitement at the thought of welcoming the retreat attendees. She has spent the past several months as Tyler's right-hand. Never before has she experienced such a sense of belonging. Maya Kalani (portrayed by Nicole Anthony) is on the island because she believes this retreat is her first step towards confronting the scars of her past and discovering true healing. During her journey of self-healing she met Tyler, whose keen eye saw her pain and enrolled her in the retreat with ease. She embodies a special spirit and energy.

Since connecting with Tyler, Sonny Sonti (Praneet Akilla) has decided to channel his energy (and some family wealth) towards his vision to help promote Prismic Science and create a movement. This is his chance to find greater meaning and leave behind a pattern of broken promises and self-destruction. Multiple characters, multiple reasons to be there. One interconnected journey that will avow the strengths and weaknesses of each of the spiritual retreat attendees on Glory Island in The Chant.