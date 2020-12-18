The Chill Tunes Event Is Now Live in Pokémon GO

The Chill Tunes event kicks off today, Friday, December 18th, 2020 at 10 AM local time in Pokémon GO. Due to a push notification with misinformation as well as an oddly timed Special Research that goes with the event, there has been some confusion over exactly what this event is and when certain aspects of it all begin. Let's break down everything you need to know about the Chill Tunes event, which brings Shiny Cubchoo and Galarian Mr. Mime to Pokémon GO… for some.

Happening Today in Pokémon GO

Starting today 8 AM and running through December 20th at 8 PM local time are the following bonuses in Pokémon GO:

The release of Shiny Cubchoo.

Increased effectivity of Incense.

Incense will last three hours.

Yeah, it's basically an Incense event. Incense will draw Cubchoo, Jynx, Swinub, Spoink, and Woobat more frequently. Trainers playing the event in earlier timezones have also reported that Alolan Sandshrew and Alolan Vulpix are both also responding more frequently to Incense, which makes sense due to their Ice-typing.

Happening Tomorrow in Pokémon GO

Tomorrow, Saturday, December 19th at 10 AM local time, the Tap… Tap… Tappity-Tap… Special Research will activate for those who bought the ticket in the Pokémon GO shop. This is a paid Special Research that will award an encounter with Galarian Mr. Mime. Check out Bleeding Cool today for our "Is It Worth It?" piece.

Who Gets What?

Those who don't pay will still be able to access the main Incense features of the event. The only thing that free-to-play Pokémon GO trainers won't receive is the Tap… Tap… Tappity-Tap… Special Research. Everything else, including the release of Shiny Cubchoo and the Incense bonuses active during this short event, will be active.

Also, while this is not part of the Chill Tunes event, Registeel appears for a special Raid Weekend in Pokémon GO starting Saturday morning as well.