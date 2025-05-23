Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aurora Games Studio, indie.io, The Colony: New Haven Chronicles

The Colony: New Haven Chronicles Arrievs Mid-June

Looking for old-school action pixel art games? The Colony: New Haven Chronicles will arrive on Steam in the middle of June

Article Summary The Colony: New Haven Chronicles launches on Steam mid-June with classic pixel art adventure gameplay.

Explore a massive, sci-fi colony with top-down action, challenging enemies, and engaging quests.

Upgrade your character with new gear and abilities to uncover the secrets of New Haven’s failed utopia.

Follow a gripping story guided by an AI companion as you solve mysteries and survive dangerous threats.

Indie game developer Aurora Games Studio and publisher indie.io have revealed that their latest game, The Colony: New Haven Chronicles, will arrive on Steam next month. This is an old-school throwback to classic top-down adventure games with a bit of the pixel art design going for it, as the devs have created this as a passion project. We have more details and a trailer for you here as the game arrives on June 18.

The Colony: New Haven Chronicles

Welcome to New Haven, an utopian social experiment where everyone was supposed to enjoy an idyllic existence and live in harmony. But under the planet's strange, crimson moon, human nature gave way and utopia turned into its opposite. A prison was erected to contain those who broke with the idealistic vision and understand their condition, but that necessary evil only gave birth to further evils. Now you wake up in one of the cells, awoken by a mysterious voice in your head, amidst carnage and chaos… The Colony is a top-down action adventure in the spirit of gaming classics, where danger lurks behind every corner, enemies abound, quests await completion, and entire regions lay open for exploration. Will you stay alive long enough, aided by weapons and sophisticated technologies, to find out the truth behind New Haven?

Classic 2D Action-Adventure: Drawing on the legacy of celebrated NES classics, The Colony is a mix of exploration, puzzle-solving, and high-stakes combat in an ever-changing gameworld.

Drawing on the legacy of celebrated NES classics, The Colony is a mix of exploration, puzzle-solving, and high-stakes combat in an ever-changing gameworld. Sprawling Colony to Explore: New Haven is one of humanity's most ambitious undertakings, taking you from the failed prison overrun with monsters to the tips of skyscrapers looming over the failed utopia.

New Haven is one of humanity's most ambitious undertakings, taking you from the failed prison overrun with monsters to the tips of skyscrapers looming over the failed utopia. Grow and Conquer: Your hero grows stronger as they survive. New gear and weapons open up new areas to explore, while their stats grow as they unravel the mysteries of New Haven, making them better prepared for the threats to come.

Your hero grows stronger as they survive. New gear and weapons open up new areas to explore, while their stats grow as they unravel the mysteries of New Haven, making them better prepared for the threats to come. Personal Companion: The voice in your head comes from Iris, the Integrated Remote Intelligence System surgically implanted into your nervous system. Iris keeps you alive, but their motives and interest in you are unclear. How far can you trust it?

The voice in your head comes from Iris, the Integrated Remote Intelligence System surgically implanted into your nervous system. Iris keeps you alive, but their motives and interest in you are unclear. How far can you trust it? Rich Sci-Fi World to Explore: Every PDA offers a clue how to progress and what happened at the colony, every terminal pushes the story along, slowly opening up the enigma of humanity's greatest, failed ambition.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!