The Coma 3: Bloodlines Announced For 2026 Release

Indie game developer Dvora Studio and publisher Headup Games have confirmed The Coma trilogy will happen, as The Coma 3: Bloodlines has been announced. Serving as a direct follow-up to the previous two titles, rumors and urban legends will become reality as the latest 2D run-and-hide horror adventure will have you solving puzzles and defeating monsters as one of the three main protagonists in the title. We have more details here and a trailer above, as the game is aiming for a 2026 release.

The Coma 3: Bloodlines

The final secret of Sehwa High School, the main setting of the original game that held layers of mysteries and hidden truths, is revealed in this entry. The backstory of the Ghost Vigilantes, who have been secretly active throughout the Coma world, unfolds. Alongside familiar characters who have appeared thus far, new characters emerge, driving the story forward, as the narrative weaves suspenseful survival-horror storytelling through multiple twists and the payoff of carefully crafted foreshadowing, carrying the story from The Coma 1 into The Coma 2.

Welcome to the Coma World: In this realm of shadows, where rumors and urban legends become reality, all kinds of dangers lurk. If a living intruder dies here, their body will be severed from their spirit and never wake up again.

In this realm of shadows, where rumors and urban legends become reality, all kinds of dangers lurk. If a living intruder dies here, their body will be severed from their spirit and never wake up again. Exotic Region for The Mystery Horror: Experience a unique occult and mystery atmosphere in the special local area of South Korea. Who should you trust, and who should you abandon?

Experience a unique occult and mystery atmosphere in the special local area of South Korea. Who should you trust, and who should you abandon? Into New Locations: Leaving behind familiar schools and neighborhoods, you will embark on unpredictable adventures with new missions and locations.

Leaving behind familiar schools and neighborhoods, you will embark on unpredictable adventures with new missions and locations. Run, hide, or Fight Back: Each of the three playable characters brings unique skills and perspectives, offering fresh strategies and dangers as the story unfolds. From stealth and survival to combat – you shape how you experience the nightmare.

