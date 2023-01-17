The Complete Set Of Winners From The New York Game Awards 2023 As you might expect, there were some obvious winners, but also a few surprises from this year's New York Game Awards.

Tonight, the New York Videogame Critics Circle held the 12th annual New York Game Awards, as we got the winners for you. The event took place this evening as they honored the best in games, actors, esports, and more, as voted upon from the NYVGCC. Among the top winners was Elden Ring, which walked away with the top honor of the Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year, as well as the Statue of Liberty Award for Best World. There weren't any runaway winners this year, sweeping every category, but it was cool to see some names rise from the indie ranks, such as Vampire Survivors and Metal: Hellslinger walk away with awards of their own. Miced in with games you knew were obvious winners in their categories such as Marvel Snap and God of War Ragnarök. We got the full list of winners for you below.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Elden Ring

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Vampire Survivors

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: God of War Ragnarök

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Elden Ring

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Metal: Hellsinger

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Moss: Book II

Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Kirby and the Forgotten Land

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Joltin' Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year: Masaya "aMSa" Chikamoto (VGBootCamp/Red Bull Esports)

Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem: SIGNALIS

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Justin Heckert, Vanity Fair

Elizabeth Jennings Graham Award for Best Educator: Ryan O'Callaghan

Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Phil Spencer