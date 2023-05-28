The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood Gets New Gameplay Trailer Check out the latest trailer for The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, as Devolver Digital shows you how to make your own tarot deck.

Devolver Digital has released a new trailer for The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood to give players a better look at the gameplay to come. In case you haven't checked it out, this is a new narrative game in which you play the role of Fortuna, a fortune-telling witch who is currently living in exile on an asteroid. The trailer we have for you below shows off the cool pixel art, as well as how you'll go about building your own tarot deck in the game. How you design them will determine how things play out in the game. What's more, you have a LOT of control over the look of the cards, which is an aspect that is super appealing to us, and we're interested to see what designs people come up with. Enjoy the trailer as the game comes to PC and Nintendo Switch later this year.

"The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is a thought-provoking narrative experience from the creators of The Red Strings Club. Featuring a richly diverse cast of characters, Tarot-like card creation, divination, and a branching story that spans time and space, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood explores themes of identity, community, and personal responsibility in a beautifully hand-crafted universe. You play as Fortuna, a Witch living exiled on an asteroid who forms a pact with a forbidden creature in the hopes of regaining her freedom. Reconnect with your Witch friends after a 200-year-long exile, meet new Witches, and use the cards you created to pierce through their pasts and futures."

"As you delve into this universe, you will see yourself immersed in the complex web of interests that surround your coven, leading to a political plot that will define the fate of the Cosmic Witch society. Enjoy a complex narrative spanning decades as Fortuna comes to terms with her power and the impact her decisions have on others and the fate of her Coven. Craft unique divination cards from hundreds of possibilities to help you understand and determine the fate of the characters you encounter. More than 3 hours of bewitching original music by the celebrated composer Fingerspit. Savour the stunning hand-crafted pixel art visuals and a huge cast of deliciously designed witches from all walks of life."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!