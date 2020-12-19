The Crew 2 Receives Several Legendary Bugatti Cars

Ubisoft added a new car bundle to The Crew 2 this week, which has added several legendary Bugatti cars to the mix. The bundle only comes with two cars, but two very exquisite cars as they throw one in from the past and one from the present. These two prestigious vehicles from Bugatti are the La Voiture Noire (2019) and the Atlantic Type 57V SC (1936). Both of them have painstakingly been recreated in the game so that it feels like you're driving the real deal. Well, as real as it can get in this particular game. You can get the pack today, but you cal read more about it below along with a trailer. And if you're interested, you can get more information on La Voiture Noire's mystery and how Ivory Tower Vehicle Artists recreated it here. Have fun racing in style.

While both vehicles are exquisite, the disappearance of the Atlantic Type 57V SC (1936) has been shrouded in mystery: Only four Atlantics were ever produced, each with its own specificities. Three of them were for customers. The fourth was made for Jean Bugatti himself, chassis number 57453, better known by its nickname "La Voiture Noire" (The Black Car, due to its color). Not only was the car exclusive in its ownership, it is also the only Atlantic of which no record exists after 1938. Legend has it that it was hidden away for safekeeping at the outbreak of WW2; whether this was the case or not, it has not yet reappeared to this day. Should the car eventually resurface, it would undoubtably be the most expensive automobile in the world – if it is even possible for the real value of such a masterpiece to be truly estimated.