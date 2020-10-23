The Crown Tundra Expansion Is Out For Pokémon Sword & Shield

The Pokémon Company released new info on two new updates to different games, the first being the Crown Tundra expansion. The company released minor details on the new area for Nintendo Switch fans as they are now able to head into a mostly snowy area, just in time for the winter months approaching. This is the second set of downloadable content for the game since it was released and with it comes a number of new challenges, new creatures to capture, and a new piece of the storyline for you to explore. All throughout the new icy landscape, Trainers can explore Dens, go on Dynamax Adventures, and catch Legendary creatures to their heart's content. What's more, Twilight Wings—The Gathering of Stars has a new episode for fans to check out this week as they can pop into the TV app for the franchise to watch it.

The Crown Tundra Expansion In The Crown Tundra, Trainers will explore a vast, frigid landscape where people have settled in a small, tight-knit community. Early in their adventures, Trainers will be appointed by a man named Peony to be the chief of his exploration team and will be tasked with investigating this frozen land, including the depths of a Pokémon Den. Players can find—and catch—Legendary Pokémon during their travels in The Crown Tundra or while they're on Dynamax Adventures. Pokémon: Twilight Wings—The Gathering of Stars The Pokémon Company also announced that fans can look forward to a special episode of the Twilight Wings limited animated series this November. This episode, titled Twilight Wings—The Gathering of Stars, will be released exclusively on the official Pokémon YouTube channel and the TV app. To view past episodes of Pokémon: Twilight Wings, please visit YouTube.com/Pokemon. The latest version can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play. It is also available on Pokemon.com.