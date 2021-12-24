The Darkside Detective Releases New Free Winter DLC

Akupara Games and Spooky Doorway came out with their own holiday update for The Darkside Detective as you got a new DLC. The team wanted to make sure you had a new case you work on over the holiday, so they put together a special Winter DLC pack that brings about the spirit of Christmas in a few different ways. The DLC is called The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, which primarily is made of a brand new mystery for you to deal with called "Ghosts Of Christmas Passed". You can download it right now as we wish you luck over the holiday weekend.

Whelp. This is it. This is the end, Detective Francis McQueen must die. Now, you might be saying: "Buddy, there's two more bonus cases after this one, obviously this isn't the end!" And that I'd just like to ask you please don't tell anyone else that because I'm trying to milk this fake death for all its worth. The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark bonus case is playable now! Ghosts of Christmas Passed features Ghosts! And Christmas! And Francis McQueen's definitely-for-real-actually-for-all-time-he's-dead-death. Yes, siree, he's dead as a doornail, he is.

Delouse your room with sage and pack up your travel-sized ouija board, it's time to re-enter Twin Lakes – America's 34th most haunted city. Twin Lakes is a cursed city. Less cursed than say, "Demons are tearing it apart" but more cursed than "always loses its keys" or "often steps in puddles". It's roughly in the middle of the cursed scale, is what we're trying to say. Cursed enough that it's a nuisance. Cursed enough that somebody has to deal with it… That's where The Darkside Detective comes in. Whenever you hear a bump in the night, feel a tingle up your spine, or smell something fishy, Detective Francis McQueen isn't far behind. No, he doesn't smell of fish – it's a phrase, come on…