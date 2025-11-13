Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: General Interactive Co., The Diner at the End of the Galaxy

The Diner At The End Of The Galaxy Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for The Diner at the End of the Galaxy, as the game will be released next week on Steam

Manage and expand a space diner, catering to mercenaries, smugglers, nobles, traders, and adventurers.

Unlock 50+ alien recipes, hire diverse staff, and customize every aspect of your diner for unique gameplay.

Earn Faction Points to influence galactic events, send expeditions, and secure rare ingredients for your menu.

Indie game developer General Interactive Co. and publisher PlayWay have released a new trailer for The Diner at the End of the Galaxy ahead of the game's launch. This is basically a little sizzle reel for those who haven't seen the base-building management game, as you'll take on the daunting task of running a diner in one of the furthest locations you can. Because everyone needs to eat, and if they're nearby, you're their best shot. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released for PC via Steam on November 18, 2025.

The Diner at the End of the Galaxy

Transform an abandoned trading outpost on a desert planet into a hub for the galaxy's mercenaries, scheming nobles, smugglers, traders, adventurers, and all manner of patrons. Everyone's welcome – as long as they've got a few Gobards to spend. Build grand dining halls, busy kitchens, and outdoor gardens where exotic crops thrive. Design a menu that caters to the diverse preferences of your alien clientele. Optimize your interior design to navigate rush hours and hungry guests. Hire literally anyone who walks through your doors in order to staff your diner with the best cooks, gardeners, servers, and crafters in the Nusa star system.

Making customers of different factions happy rewards you with Faction Points that can not only be used to request a visit from their traders, buy special objects and build special rooms – it also allows you to request a faction to invade a region of the galaxy. Earn monthly rewards for each successful invasion you fund! Take control over every single aspect of your influential new canteen as you build up from nothing. Unlock and master over 50 recipes with over 13 key ingredients using 3 cooking methods to experiment with as you learn what aliens like (and definitely don't like) through trial and error.

You'll have tons of tools at your disposal to make your own unique diner with your own uniquely weird menu. Sure, the galaxy may or may not have been reduced to ruin and rubble by the war. Depends who's asking. But there's plenty of riches waiting out there for those enterprising enough to look for them. Assemble a crew, send out expeditions to distant worlds to get rare crops, and make your diner truly special as you exert your influence on the solar system.

