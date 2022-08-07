Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Will Release On PC Soon

Indie developer QCF Design and new publisher Prismatika revealed their next game, Desktop Dungeons: Rewind, will be coming to PC. The game has been made to be a 3D remake of the miniature tactical dungeon crawler, putting a new spin on the 11-year-old title. This time around, death will no longer be the end of the journey as you now have a rewind feature where you can retrace your steps, determine what went wrong, and try your hand at it again from a specific point. But that doesn't mean everything is a do-over as you'll only get to go back to a certain point, so make wise decisions or pay for it later on regardless. There's no release date for the game, only that we'll see it "soon." In the meantime, enjoy the trailer!

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind bestows bites of tactical roguelike action, which will quickly fester into a deep, lingering, and strategic obsession. New to the 3D remake, death is no longer the end of the adventure with the 'Rewind' feature, an insurance policy that allows you to replay a dungeon from an earlier point, try different strategies and defeat monsters in new ways. Get ready to bargain with gods, equip your spoon and pick your battles, before retreating into the healing darkness. But beware… There are still many monsters to face! Embark on an adventure – Choose from a diverse cast of replaceable adventures. Explore bite-sized dungeons.

– Choose from a diverse cast of replaceable adventures. Explore bite-sized dungeons. Heal by exploring – Reveal hidden terrain to regain health and mana. But plan your route carefully or you'll have nothing left to face the final enemy.

– Reveal hidden terrain to regain health and mana. But plan your route carefully or you'll have nothing left to face the final enemy. Die. Rewind. And try again . – New to Desktop Dungeons: Rewind, your death is no longer quite so inevitable. After death, you can replay a dungeon from an earlier point to try a different strategy.

. – New to Desktop Dungeons: Rewind, your death is no longer quite so inevitable. After death, you can replay a dungeon from an earlier point to try a different strategy. Build your kingdom – Trade monstrous trophies for gold and upgrade your settlement to attract the most skilled adventurers.