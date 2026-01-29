Posted in: Atari, Digital Eclipse, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, The Disney Afternoon Collection

The Disney Afternoon Collection Confirms Switch Launch Date

The Disney Afternoon Collection is coming soon to the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, with two more games added to the collection

Article Summary The Disney Afternoon Collection launches on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 with updated features.

Includes two new games: Goof Troop and Bonkers, plus six classic NES titles from the original collection.

Modern upgrades offer Rewind, Save Anywhere, an in-depth Gallery, and a music player with all soundtracks.

Physical editions available for pre-order feature exclusive collectibles like milk caps, stickers, and cards.

Atari and Digital Exclips confirmed the launch date for The Disney Afternoon Collection on both the Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2, with physical editions on the way. First off, this is an updated version of the collection, with two new titles added to the card: Goof Troop and Bonkers. Second, pre-orders are now open for physical copies with milk caps, stickers, and collectible cards. As if you bought one of these games in the '90s. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the Switch version will be out on February 26, 2026.

The Disney Afternoon Collection

The Disney Afternoon Collection for Switch and Switch 2 introduces two SNES classics – Bonkers and Goof Troop – returning for the first time since their debut, alongside timeless favorites, including DuckTales, Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers, and more. Players can relive the magic of the Disney Afternoon cartoons with a suite of modern upgrades, including the ability to Rewind to correct mistakes and Save your progress anywhere. The collection also features a Gallery, a virtual museum curated by Digital Eclipse historians, featuring behind-the-scenes materials, archival content from the Disney vault, and a Music Player where fans can enjoy the original soundtracks from all eight games. The six NES games feature Time Attack and Boss Rush speed-running modes with online leaderboards.

Goof Troop (SNES): Team up with Goofy and Max in one of Shinji Mikami's earliest titles, solving puzzles together to rescue friends from a pirate island.

Team up with Goofy and Max in one of Shinji Mikami's earliest titles, solving puzzles together to rescue friends from a pirate island. Bonkers (SNES): Navigate six wacky platforming levels in Toontown filled with Easter eggs for Disney fans.

Navigate six wacky platforming levels in Toontown filled with Easter eggs for Disney fans. DuckTales & DuckTales 2 (NES): One of Capcom's biggest hits, play as Scrooge McDuck with a cane that doubles as a weapon and a pogo stick. Explore multi-path levels packed with secrets, surprises and a memorable soundtrack. The sequel is just as fun!

One of Capcom's biggest hits, play as Scrooge McDuck with a cane that doubles as a weapon and a pogo stick. Explore multi-path levels packed with secrets, surprises and a memorable soundtrack. The sequel is just as fun! Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers & Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers 2 (NES): In this early 8-bit co-op platformer starring loveable chipmunk detectives, players work together to navigate levels, collecting acorns, boxes and other items to throw at enemies.

In this early 8-bit co-op platformer starring loveable chipmunk detectives, players work together to navigate levels, collecting acorns, boxes and other items to throw at enemies. TaleSpin (NES): Fly through the skies as Baloo in his plane, The Seaduck, in this side-scrolling shooter. Use quick reflexes and ace piloting skills to dodge enemies and bosses.

Fly through the skies as Baloo in his plane, The Seaduck, in this side-scrolling shooter. Use quick reflexes and ace piloting skills to dodge enemies and bosses. Darkwing Duck (NES): Fight crime as the winged terror himself, Darkwing Duck, and battle a variety of enemies with a gas gun.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!