The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos Will Get New DLC

Dear Villagers revealed new DLC content will be coming to The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos next month. The game has been holding its own with players as it gives a humorous look into RPG titles, with a voice cast that a lot of people have come to appreciate. Now that content will be expanded upon as the team will be releasing Ruins Of Limis. The shorthand to the DLC is you're getting new areas to explore along with a ton of bonus content thrown in that will bring more adventure and hilarious moments for your party. You can read more below and check out the trailer as it will be released for PC on May 25th, and will be bundled within the game's upcoming summer releases on all three major consoles.

Ruins Of Limis reunites the game's unlikely party of heroes to face a whole new batch of terrifying enemies, including vampires, zombies, necromancers and … chickens. Tacticians can expect new missions, challenging battles, side quests, extra factions, and fresh laughs as their party sets out to discover the sinister secret of a haunted tavern. Whether it is above or under ground, explore the Dungeon and fight the zombies who invaded it. Which camp will you choose? The Necromancers? The Vampires? You're the only one who can decide. Our favorite heroes are waiting for you to attack the dungeon infested by the living dead! An amazing adventure with many laughs: you will have no time to get bored with them! Dive into the new zany adventure of the Dungeon of Naheulbeuk with Necromancers and Vampires, lead the least qualified adventurers of the whole Land of Fangh to victory despite their lack of abilities, and make them, through continued efforts and hardships, the most unlikely heroes of all times.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – DLC Ruins of Limis – Trailer (https://youtu.be/80bn-jDG3Q0)