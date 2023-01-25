The Elder Scrolls Online Announces Necrom: Shadow Over Morrowind The Elder Scrolls Online has a brand new expansion coming as well as a brand new class, plus a new DLC, all happening from March-June.

Bethesda Softworks revealed multiple new items coming The Elder Scrolls Online, the biggest being a new expansion called Necrom: Shadow Over Morrowind. This all-new storyline for 2023 will bring players all the way back to Morrowind, which will allow you to explore and have adventures in places now even mentioned or traversed since the mid-90s. Multiple events and chapters will be released this year, telling what they are promoting is a "captivating story across multiple content releases," which will start with the Scribes of Fate dungeon DLC on March 13th for PC and March 28th for consoles. The story will then march on with the Necrom chapter on June 5th for PC and June 20th for consoles. The biggest addition to the content is a newly playable class they're calling the Arcanist, which will also launch in June. We got more info and the trailer down below.

The Elder Scrolls Online Scribes of Fate DLC

To begin the Shadow Over Morrowind saga, the Scribes of Fate DLC launches this coming March and will feature two new four-player PvE dungeons. Players will battle their way past the twisted acolytes of the Scribes of Mora in Scrivener's Hall or contend with the temporal magics of Bal Sunnar. Scribes of Fate will go live on March 13, 2023 for PC/Mac, and March 28, 2023 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Chapter

Following the Scribes of Fate DLC, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Chapter launches this June. The Necrom Chapter will feature 30 hours of all-new story content, taking players into two extraordinary new zones along in Eastern Morrowind with two new companions. In addition to the new zones, Necrom will also come with one of the most requested features for ESO, a new playable class – the Arcanist. The Arcanist is ESO's seventh and newest class and will bring powerful new abilities and mechanics drawn from a Daedric Prince in the realm of Oblivion. Defend the secrets of Hermaeus Mora and fight to preserve reality itself with The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, part of the Shadow Over Morrowind saga. Master the new Arcanist class, explore Morrowind's Telvanni Peninsula, and walk between worlds as you experience a new adventure that takes you from Tamriel into the mind-bending realm of Apocrypha itself.