Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: the elder scrolls

The Elder Scrolls Online Releases An All-New Live-Action Trailer

Check out this all-new live-action trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online, as the game prepares for its next major update this June

Article Summary The Elder Scrolls Online drops a live-action trailer ahead of the Seasons of the Worm Cult update in June.

2025 Content Pass grants access to all updates, including new zones, dungeons, and the Writhing Wall event.

Seasons of the Worm Cult features a two-part story and a massive in-game collaborative world event.

June’s Update 46 brings subclassing, returning player rewards, and fresh ways to customize playstyles.

Bethesda Softworks released an all-new live-action trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online, as they decided to hype players up ahead of the game's next major update. This is basically just a fun trailer to check out ahead of the release of Seasons Of the Worm Cult, which will drop into the game on June 2. That's all there is to it, just something cool to check out, which we wouldn't be surprised if you started seeing it during the NHL and NBA playoffs. Enjoy the trailer!

The Elder Scrolls Online – Seasons Of the Worm Cult

2025 Content Pass

This year, ESO is implementing the 2025 Content Pass. With this pass, players will receive access to every update planned for this year's adventure, which includes access to Seasons of the Worm Cult Parts 1 and 2, two dungeon packs, and The Writhing Wall in-game event.

Seasons of the Worm Cult

A two-part adventure, Seasons of the Worm Cult is ESO's major new zone and storyline for 2025. Divided by the mysterious Writhing Wall, the isle of Solstice is beset by the dreaded Worm Cult. For the first time in the game's history, the Seasons of the Worm Cult saga continues a story that began in the ESO base game, although players don't need to have completed the game's original story to enjoy this one. Seasons of the Worm Cult Part 1 will be available on June 2 for PC/Mac and June 18 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with Part 2 arriving towards the end of 2025.

Writhing Wall Event

Splitting Solstice in half is the Writhing Wall, a gigantic magical barrier the Worm Cult uses to conceal and protect their activities in the island's east. In another ESO first, the Writhing Wall will be the focus of a world-changing collaborative in-game event later this year, where players must team up to assault the barrier, break through to the other side, and open the door to Seasons of the Worm Cult Part 2.

Dungeon Packs

Included in the 2025 Content Pass and 2025 Premium Edition are two dungeon packs: Fallen Banners (now live) and Feast of Shadows (arriving Fall 2025). Each pack features two unique PvE four-player dungeons, complete with their own storylines, challenges, achievements, and rewards.

Subclassing and Hero's Return

Arriving alongside Seasons of the Worm Cult Part 1 in June is the Update 46 base-game patch, a free update available to all ESO players that introduces major changes and additions to the game. Featured in this update is the new Subclassing system that will allow players to replace up to two of their character's three class Skill Lines with those from the other six classes. With this new tool, players can finally create a playstyle uniquely their own by mixing and matching class Skill Lines to create the ideal hybrid. Additionally, Update 46 includes a new system – Hero's Return. Designed for players who haven't played ESO in a while, this system will serve as the perfect refresher to ease players seamlessly back into the world of Tamriel. Players who complete the experience will be offered in-game rewards to further assist with getting them back on their feet.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!