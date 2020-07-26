The Esports Awards 2020 Announce First Wave Of Finalists

The Esports Awards revealed the first wave of finalists for some of their categories this week, giving us a look at who is up for an award this year. We have the list of those finalists below for you to check out in categories like Mobile Game of the Year and Personality of the Year. The organization also revealed that they are adding two new creative awards with Esports Creative Team of the Year and Esports Content Pieces of The Year. According to them, after the overwhelming community feedback, they felt "it was important to uphold its values of reaching and celebrating all areas of the industry." They will also be bringing back the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2020, but because of COVID-19, they are ditching the live esports competitions during the event. At the moment, the organization has still not settled on a date for the awards to take place.

"At the Esports Awards, we pride ourselves on listening to the community and providing a platform to celebrate those who may go unnoticed. The creatives of the industry are some of the most talented individuals and we look forward to bringing to light the work they do," said Michael Ashford, Managing Director, Esports Awards. "As the esports industry adapts and showcases its resilience during these tough times we hope we can continue to showcase and celebrate the individuals that make a difference. I am very proud of the direction that the Esports Awards is heading and look forward to building upon the esports legacy." Esports Collegiate Award The University of California at Irvine

Maryville University of Saint Louis

Full Sail University

Kevin Hoang

NACE

NUEL

College Carball

Tyrelle Appleton

TESPA Esports Content Creator of the Year Ashley Kang

Esports Talk

Musty

Hecz

Nadeshot

UpUpDownDown Esports Mobile Game of the Year PUBG MOBILE

Clash Royale

Brawl Stars

Free Fire

Arena of Valor

Call of Duty Mobile

Clash of Clans

Mobile Legends Esports Personality of the Year Ocelote

Goldenboy

Nadeshot

Sjokz

Dr Lupo

Faker

Hecz

Froskurinn

Fallen Streamer of the Year Dr Lupo

Pokimane

TimTheTatman

Summit1G

Gaules

XQC

Ibai

CourageJD

MortaL

Swagg

Asmongold