The Excavation Of Hob's Barrow To Be Released This Year

Wadjet Eye Games, along with Cloak and Dagger Games revealed The Excavation Of Hob's Barrow is coming out this year. This particular game is a folk horror narrative-driven adventure told in the Victorian era of England, as something has been happening in the location of Hob's Barrow involving the soil and something deep underground that's affecting everything in the area. In lieu of knowing what to do, people are being evacuated from the area, but an author decides to stick around and attempt to uncover what is happening. You can check out the trailer below as we're basically sitting around waiting on a release date.

Antiquarian Thomasina Bateman is writing a book on the barrows of England, documenting the treasures she finds buried within. When an intriguing letter summons her to the small village of Bewlay, tucked away in the remote countryside, she sets off by train with her assistant a day behind. Upon her arrival, however, the mysterious man who summoned her is nowhere to be found. Her assistant never arrives. A stubborn landowner refuses access to the barrow, and the locals are wary of this woman who is traveling alone and (gasp!) wears trousers. The excavation of Hob's Barrow is off to a rocky start. And then Thomasina starts having strange dreams… A dark, complex and evolving storyline featuring interwoven elements from real English folklore.

Traditional point and click adventure game puzzles and interactions, with an easy modern interface.

A cast of intriguing characters, from suspicious villagers to sickly vicars to lordly landowners, all with their own unique stories and motives.

A distinct folk horror tone and grounding.

Evocative pixel-art graphics, featuring cut-scenes and engaging animations.

A suitably atmospheric original soundtrack from David Kane, one half of the duo behind the award-winning "Football Game" soundtrack.

Fiends in the furrows, the smell of damp soil, and a cat or two.