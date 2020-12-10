The Exclusive Attacks Available During The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto

Many Pokémon GO trainers expressed disappointment when they heard that the pre-2019 Community Day moves would not be available on December 2020 Recap Community Day as with previous years. However, Niantic promised an update on some of these moves and they have come true. The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto will allow players to unlock Legacy Moves for seven species in Pokémon GO. Here is the breakdown of what those moves are and how they can be acquired.

On February 20th from 9 AM to 9 PM local time, the following moves will be available in Pokémon GO through one of two methods: evolution and raiding.

Evolution

The Charmander line: Any Charmeleon evolved into Charizard during the event hours will receive the exclusive Charged Attack of Blast Burn.

The Squirtle line: Any Wartortle evolved into Blastoise during the event hours will receive the exclusive Charged Attack of Hydro Cannon.

The Bulbasaur line: Any Ivysaur evolved into Venusaur during the event hours will receive the exclusive Charged Attack of Frenzy Plant.

These moves are highly coveted for a reason. Every starter so far in Pokémon GO has received these moves on Community Day which are dominant in raids and PVP because of the combination of the speed at which they charge and the power with which they hit. If you're trying to make your Blastoise, Charizard, and Venusaur viable in battle, they need these moves.

Raids

Articuno caught during the event will know Hurricane.

Zapdos caught during the event will know Thunder Shock.

Moltres caught during the event will know Sky Attack.

Mewtwo caught during the event will know Psystrike.

While these moves for the Legendary Birds are fantastic, they were also just featured in raids this past September in Pokémon GO. It's Mewtwo's return with Psystrike, the best Psychic-type move in the game, that is the true must-have here. This is a chance you don't want to miss because outside of the event, the only way to get this move on Mewtwo is an Elite Charged TM.