The Exclusive Attacks Of Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto & Beyond

Many Pokémon GO trainers wondered when they would be allowed to bestow their Pokémon with the exclusive Community Day moves of the past, after this once-guaranteed feature was missing from December 2020 Recap Community Day. However, Niantic has now followed through on their promise to make these moves available in events throughout 2021. They started this during the countdown to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto and continue it in a big way during the event itself, as well as the subsequent follow-up Kanto-themed event that will run through next week. Let's take a look at the details.

The exclusive moves available during Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto itself on Saturday, February 20th will not be Community Day moves but will rather be raid-exclusive moves on Legendaries. Here are the full details from the Pokémon GO blog:

Articuno caught during the event will know Hurricane. Zapdos caught during the event will know Thunder Shock. Moltres caught during the event will know Sky Attack. Mewtwo caught during the event will know Psystrike.

Mewtwo is the big sell here because we did have a raid rotation with the Legendary Birds and their moves a few months back in Pokémon GO. Mewtwo, though, has been out of standard raids (not counting a brief Armored stint) since September 2019. Since then, the only way to obtain Mewtwo was through a brief EX Raid stay in Fall 2019, as Shadow Mewtwo through Giovanni, and through Timed Research. Mewtwo with Psystrike specifically is an elite attacker, so raid, raid, raid!

It's the subsequent Kanto Celebration event that will run in Pokémon GO from Sunday, February 21st at 10 AM to Saturday, February 27th at 8 PM in which players can evolve to obtain Community Day moves. Let's take a look at what the blog says:

Get Pokémon that know exclusive attacks from previous Community Day events! If you evolve the following Pokémon during the event, their Evolution will know an exclusive attack. Evolve Ivysaur (the evolved form of Bulbasaur) to get a Venusaur that knows Frenzy Plant. Evolve Charmeleon (the evolved form of Charmander) to get a Charizard that knows Blast Burn. Evolve Wartortle (the evolved form of Squirtle) to get a Blastoise that knows Hydro Cannon. Evolve Pichu to get a Pikachu that knows Surf. Evolve Eevee into any of its Evolutions to get an evolved form that knows Last Resort. Evolve Dragonair (the evolved form of Dratini) to get a Dragonite that knows Draco Meteor.

In a last-minute update, Niantic has now confirmed that the Starters will also be able to receive their moves when evolved during Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto.