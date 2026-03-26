Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alcon Interactive, rpg, sci-fi, The Expanse, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Closed Beta Confirmed For Late April

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn has released a new gameplay trailer revealing more of the space adventure, as well as the game's first Closed Beta

Article Summary The Expanse: Osiris Reborn closed beta launches April 22, 2026 on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

New gameplay trailer showcases expanded story, mechanics, and RPG elements based on the TV series and novels.

Owlcat Games collaborated with NASA veteran Leroy Chiao for authentic space realism in gameplay design.

Developers balance realistic zero-G physics with fun, introducing features like magnetic boots and muffled sound.

Owlcat Games and Alcon Interactive have confirmed they will hold a Closed Beta for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, which will take place on Steam in late April. The team released a brand-new gameplay trailer today that reveals more of the story, as well as several mechanics you'll use in this sci-fi action RPG take on the TV series and novels. Along with the trailer, the devs revealed they will be holding a Closed Beta, which will begin on April 22, 2026. Enjoy the trailer here as the test will be available on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 to everyone who purchases the Collector's Edition or Miller's Pack on the game's website.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is based on the book series and TV show. The Expanse is famous for taking a "hard" approach to the science-fiction genre, incorporating real-world scientific theories and practices. In order to make life in space in-game as faithful to the original as possible, while at the same time creating a fun gaming experience, Owlcat collaborated with former NASA pilot and ISS commander Leroy Chiao, incorporating his experience on how he moved, breathed, and even ate in space. For example, astronauts tend to favor spicy food in order to regain some of the loss of sensation that comes from living on a space station for months or years at a time — this is reflected in-game with characters clearly having a craving for fiery food!

In the other hand, the team had to move away from a purely realistic depiction of life in space at some points, so the gameplay didn't suffer. Real astronauts use tethers when they leave the security of their ships and space stations; but since this would be cumbersome in a video game, magnetic boots were introduced as a compromise. The same approach applies to combat: firearm ballistics and recoil work differently in zero-G than on solid ground, and famously, there is (almost) no sound in space. However, since sound effects and weapon feedback are important elements of what makes combat in games feel good, the team had to find a compromise. Sound in game is muffled, but players can still get feedback in the form of vibrations, breathing, and radio sound.

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