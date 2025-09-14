Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kodansha Game Creator’s Lab, Mono Entertainment, The Fable, The Fable: Manga Build Roguelike

The Fable: Manga Build Roguelike Sets November Release Date

The Fable: Manga Build Roguelike has been given a release date, as the game will arrive on PC via Steam in early November

Article Summary The Fable: Manga Build Roguelike releases on Steam for PC in early November, blending manga and roguelike action.

Combine tactical puzzle-solving and manga panels to shape interactive story-driven battles and progress.

Play as hitman Akira and others, using strategic Attack, Defense, and Move panels to overcome enemies.

Features Puzzle Mode, mini games, and scenes inspired by the bestselling The Fable manga series.

Indie game developer Mono Entertainment and publisher Kodansha Game Creator's Lab have put a release date on their next title, The Fable: Manga Build Roguelike. The popular manga and anime series is venturing into a new genre, as you're getting a combination of manga art, tactical puzzles, and roguelike gameplay mixed together, as you'll live out stories from the series by putting together panels from a manga book as they're supposed to fit. Once you have the story in place, you'll battle it out and watch everything unfold, progressing the story based on the choices made. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is being set for releasde on Steam on November 5, 2025.

The Fable: Manga Build Roguelike

After circulating more than 28 million copies and generating a movie adaptation starring renowned actor Jun'ichi Okada, The Fable heads for a new entertainment medium, where action-packed manga panels are randomly dealt out like cards. Collect and rearrange scene cards with distinct attributes, then place each picture onto blank pages to plan each character's next move to advance through brutal battles. Get a read on opponents, then place illustrated Attack, Defense, and Move panels in strategic order for a customized combat sequence. Dash into striking distance to deal devastating blows, or assume protective stances to dodge advancing enemies. Make quick work of foes during each skirmish — receiving damage renders rips and holes in the page.

Queue up action scenes for Akira, the highly skilled hitman deadly both up close and from distance, with hand-to-hand combat skills and firearm expertise. Drop in sneaky segments for Yoko to surprise assailants from behind, and ensnare enemies with Suzuki's traps and debuffs. Up the difficulty with Puzzle Mode's one-page battle challenges, and play through scenes from the original manga series repurposed as mini games, including Playboy Kawai's sake drinking competition.

