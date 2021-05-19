The Falconeer Heads To Nintendo Switch & Playstation In August

Wired Productions revealed today that they will be releasing The Falconeer: Warrior Edition for consoles this August. As you might suspect, this edition of the game will come with everything that's been released for the game so far. Including all the DLC, updates, and some bonus content on the side that makes this a complete package. But it wasn't named anything like "Ultimate" or "Complete" edition, as we're guessing they're going to be releasing more content for the game across the board. This version will be released on August 5th for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5.

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition includes a huge number of updates and every single DLC pack released since its original launch on the Xbox family of devices and Steam, including The Kraken, The Hunter and Atun's Folly, as well as the upcoming expansion, Edge of the World. Further additions also include the re-recording of significant voice-over work, and a streamlined prologue tutorial. The Falconeer delivers a frenetic air combat experience tailored to the power of the console of your choice as every console delivers a rock-solid 60fps experience. PlayStation 5 owners will max out the console in glorious 4k 60fps, whilst feeling every shot engage, every missile roar into life and more with bespoke haptic feedback via the DualSense controller.

"I'm so pleased that over 500,000 players are exploring the world of The Great Ursee on Xbox and PC, and I'm really looking forward to seeing Nintendo Switch players, as well as PlayStation players, dive into the world of The Falconeer from August 5th," commented Tomas Sala, creator of The Falconeer.

"We've loved working with Tomas in recent years, and we're ecstatic to bring this BAFTA nominated game to new audiences on both PlayStation and Nintendo Switch," said Leo Zullo, Managing Director, Wired Productions. He continued, "Given Tomas' pedigree in delivering performant games, players will be delighted with resolution and frame rate for both platforms, creating an unbelievably immersive experience."