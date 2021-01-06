The First Tetris 99 Maximus Cup Of 2021 Focuses On Kirby Fighters 2

Nintendo's first Tetris 99 Maximums Cup of the new year will be focused around the cuddly fighting title Kirby Fighters 2. As you might suspect from previous Maximus Cups, you'll be putting your personal skills to the test as you'll be playing for your personal best. You'll head into matches to do the usual competition against other players online as you will be trying to get event points based on your placement in the match. Once you manage to snag 100 points, you'll unlock a new theme. We have the full details on when and how to participate below. As fun as this is, we kinda miss the old version where you could get up to 999 points in the Nintendo eShop and essentially get a free indie game out of everything if you managed to be awesome enough at what you do. But hey, Kirby background ain't too shabby.

The Tetris 99 19th Maximus Cup event runs from 11 p.m. PT on Jan. 7 to 10:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 11. To participate, Nintendo Switch Online members just need to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Kirby Fighters 2. In Kirby Fighters 2, Kirby fights to be the last one standing in the treacherous battle tower. Kirby delivers a madcap gauntlet of attacks to each battle, with a selection of 17 of the most iconic copy abilities from throughout the Kirby™ series, like Sword and Cutter. Kirby Fighters 2 also marks the debut of Kirby's new Wrestler ability. A free demo of the game is available in Nintendo eShop.