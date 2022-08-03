The Forest Cathedral Announced For PC & Xbox Consoles

Whitehorn Games has announced their latest title on the way as The Forest Cathedral will be coming to PC and Xbox. Developed by Brian Wilson, this game is a blend of 2D and 3D as they mix puzzle solving with exploration in what feels like a creepy first-person psychological thriller. The game tells a dramatic reimagining of the events leading up to the true story of the 1962 environmental science book, Silent Spring, only this one is mixed with some interesting mini-games and mechanics. You can watch the announcement trailer below as this game will be released sometime in the Fall.

The Forest Cathedral is a unique interpretation of the events surrounding real-life scientist Rachel Carson's investigation of the harmful pesticide known as DDT. Set in an expansive and vibrantly rendered forest on a remote island, players will take on the role of Rachel, who has assumed a field research biologist position. While completing her weekly tasks she quickly realizes things aren't as they seem. Players will slowly uncover the horrific effects of the pesticide using advanced environmental technology to complete puzzles that weave together 3D exploration and 2D platforming. What secrets will Rachel discover on this island? Many will try to silence her, but somehow, the truth must come out. Hey, Little Man: Switch control between Rachel Carson in the 3D world and the Little Man inside the 2D world of her advanced environmental scanning tools in order to solve puzzles and platforming challenges.

