The Front To Launch Early Access Build This October

Samar Studio has confirmed the Early Access release date for The Front, as you'll be able to play a limited version of the game.

Indie game developer and publisher Samar Studio confirmed the official release date for The Front in Early Access. The team will have a playable version of the game where you'll be able to do a lot, but you won't be able to do everything or really push the narrative past a certain point. If that sounds like something you're into, the Early Access version will drop on October 11. You can check out more from the trailer below.

"The Front is a post-apocalyptic sandbox world littered with various mutants and rival factions. Players must fight against brutal imperial forces, thugs, and rebels in open-world warfare that will determine the fate of humanity in this war-torn land. Team up with friends to explore ruins and sweep away monster colonies; build bases and set up trap towers for defense; upgrade technology to craft weapons and equipment; and pilot tanks and planes to defend your home against unknown and powerful enemies. Early access in The Front will unlock level 1-60 content, where players can progress through the ranks and unlock more advanced gathering and production equipment, modern weaponry, and a wide range of ground and air vehicles."

Build your own shelter in a post-apocalyptic world — Unrestricted by terrain and unbound by ideas; there are hundreds of building components available to satisfy your imagination.

— Unrestricted by terrain and unbound by ideas; there are hundreds of building components available to satisfy your imagination. Unique tower defense gameplay — Control the enemy's routes and arrange traps and defensive turrets that can sense and auto-attack incoming enemy hordes, including wild monsters, bomb maniacs, stealthy assassins, flying soldiers, and so on.

— Control the enemy's routes and arrange traps and defensive turrets that can sense and auto-attack incoming enemy hordes, including wild monsters, bomb maniacs, stealthy assassins, flying soldiers, and so on. Build your own modern vehicles — Build and drive more than 20 types of vehicles, such as pickup trucks, logging trucks, mining trucks, self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, and helicopter gunships.

— Build and drive more than 20 types of vehicles, such as pickup trucks, logging trucks, mining trucks, self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, and helicopter gunships. Logical circuits — Use simple electrical parts to create complex mechanisms to accomplish various objectives, such as an active defense system that detects and attacks any incoming threats near your base automatically.

— Use simple electrical parts to create complex mechanisms to accomplish various objectives, such as an active defense system that detects and attacks any incoming threats near your base automatically. Recruit Helpful NPCs — Use Jammers to capture NPCs that assist the player in combat. In addition, each NPC has unique talents that can aid the player with crafting, such as buffing time, output, and durability.

— Use Jammers to capture NPCs that assist the player in combat. In addition, each NPC has unique talents that can aid the player with crafting, such as buffing time, output, and durability. Farming and Cooking — Craft farming equipment to develop your own agriculture through automatic irrigation and crop-growing, and provide dozens of recipes to cook delicious food.

— Craft farming equipment to develop your own agriculture through automatic irrigation and crop-growing, and provide dozens of recipes to cook delicious food. Explore the post-apocalyptic biomes — Cross the desert, rainforest, snow, and swamp; explore unknown areas such as underground institutes and military exclusion zones, collect drawings, and grab airdrops.

